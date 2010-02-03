Diddy May Be Pulled Into Jennifer Lopez Sextape Scandal

After the shooting back in December 1999, the relationship between Diddy and Jennifer Lopez has been mainly non-existent but the surfacing of a J Lo sextape may find the two bumping into one another once again.

That’s right folks, a J Lo sextape is out there.

There have been reports that Diddy may be contacted to the witness stand by Ed Meyer, Ojani Noa’s business manager, as part of the proceedings over an attempt to release a video of Lopez filmed between 1997 and 1998.

Although there is no actual proof, Meyer intends to ask Diddy if he had a sextape with Lopez within their two year relationship.

Courtesy of her former husband, Noa, the initial plans to create a tell all book about the actress/singer that was diffused from a non-disclosure statement had transitioned to Noa coming together with Meyer, also a filmmaker, to release a “mockumentary” of his former wife and her sexual escapades.

A majority of the footage is reported to have taken place during the couple’s honeymoon.

Lopez was able to win an injunction thanks to her legal team which would block the release of the tapes under the stipulation that it was private and personal, but her former husband has ignored cease and desist letters.

Noa’s continued attempts to release the footage resulted in Lopez suing him for $10 million for breach of privacy and stating that the tape of her is “career ending”.

Hold on, so what does she do for a living again?

“Ojani’s footage is not a sex tape. In addition to kissing women, there are points where she’s lap dancing Ojani (and others). All with her clothes on. We’re trying to establish that it’s not a sex tape and therefore usable in Ojani’s movie,” said Meyer, according to The New York Post.

Meyer has described the film as merely being a parody and is protected by law, although he was unwilling to allow Lopez’s attorneys to view the footage.

Regardless of the pending suit, the tape should be finding its way to the local Internets sooner or later. Everyone get the popcorn ready for “How I Married Jennifer Lopez: The JLo and Ojani Noa Story”.