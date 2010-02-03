Scott Storch Plans to Save “Detox”

For the sake of not beating a dead horse, it has come to a point where the pure mention of Dr. Dre and Detox only serves to incite rage amongst fans that are starting to look at the release as nothing but an urban myth in Hip Hop.

Help may be on the way to restore faith in the West Coast producer’s project as Scott Storch, recently winning the battle with his drug addiction, looks to muscle his way in and finally bring Detox out into the light.

While catching up with VIBE, the producer spoke on linking back up with Dre and how he wants to give back to a man that has provided so many opportunities for him while in the music industry.

“I’m doing Dr. Dre’s album right now. Detox. Well I’m here now, [so] we’re gonna see it. We’re gonna see it. You know, Dre opened up many doors for me and called me out, embraced me and took me back in after the publicly known drug addiction that I went through and it’s a blessing to be back.”

So, if anyone has been keeping track of those associated with Detox, almost every rapper/producer has added their input and have been helping to create this album for Dre.

With everyone’s hand in it, it seems like full Hip Hop’s own rendition of “We Are The World”.

Not to take Scorch’s words with a grain of salt, but seeing is believing.

