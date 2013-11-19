Eminem Discusses MMLP2 With Zane Lowe [VIDEO]

UPDATE: Part two of Eminem’s candid interview with Zane Lowe can be found on the second page.

Today, we receive part one of BBC 1 host Zane Lowe‘s discussion with Eminem. As the trifecta in a streak of interviews that includes popular conversations with Jay Z and Kanye West, Lowe sticks to the script by picking the lyricist’s brain about his new album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

The pair talked about more conceptual aspects of Em’s latest projects earlier in the convo before actually digging into the tracks one by one. “I was trying to figure out how can I make the record sound nostalgic, but subliminally nostalgic,” Slim Shady revealed.

The answer to the question was, of course, renowned producer Rick Rubin. With the legend in tow, Eminem had all that he needed to craft his latest listening effort, though he admits the process often comes together organically. “A lot of times, making an album, I don’t always have the direction or a concept early on,” Em explained. “Sometimes it doesn’t come til like the middle [or] towards the end of a record to figure out where I’m going with that.”

He described MMLP2 as special in a way, because the concept formed early on. Hear Eminem drop more jewels about the LP in the footage below.

