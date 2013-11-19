Big Sean ft. Rick Ross & Travi$ Scott – “10 2 10 (Remix)” [LISTEN]

It was a wonder why Big Sean didn’t full push “10 2 10,” a menacing cut that appeared on his sophomore effort Hall Of Fame. But that changes today, as the G.O.O.D. Music rapper repackages the track into a remix featuring Rick Ross and Travi$ Scott.

The original production remains in tact, but the bars on this version are much more potent. Sean Don kicks off the tune with a new verse that displays his ability to switch flows at the drop of a hat. “And I done then dropped ‘Control’/ Just to show you hoes who done got control/ You saying that I changed, yup, changed like I supposed,” raps the Detroit native.

Ricky Rozay and the Scott add put their own spin on the braggadocios tone Sean set. Look out for Ross’ jab at XXL, too.

Hear the rhyming trio do what they do best on the “1o 2 10 (Remix)” below.

—

Photo: Instagram