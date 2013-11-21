Kanye West Rants About MTV Music Awards, Oprah, & More In Brooklyn [VIDEO]

Kanye West makes it a point to get things off of his chest night in and night out on the Yeezus tour. Last night, Brooklyn witnessed the superstar’s latest message, which detailed his problem with this year’s MTV Video Music Awards giving Bruno Mars the video of the year award over Drake, a conversation with Oprah, and more.

According to Yeezy, Rick Rubin instructed him to perform at the annual show and leave directly after, because of the rapper’s history at the awards. However, as you know, West didn’t do that, but he did manage to contain his disdain until this moment.

“Bruno Mars won all the motherf***ing awards and sh*t. And I was thinking about what Rick Rubin told me, because I don’t give a f**k about no TV show,” West exclaimed.

He continued, “What I care about is if you’re an artist and you work hard as f**k and the streets say that you deserve that sh*t. Can’t no motherf***ing networks try to gas everybody up so they can sell some product with the prettiest motherf***er out.”

Mind you, this was his message in the first moment of the MC’s speech. Kanye West rants? Yes, you’ve seen them before and you can check out another below.

Photo: YouTube