Kevin Garnett & Beats By Dre Launch New Campaign, “Hear What You Want” [VIDEO]

Kevin Garnett’s Beats by Dre commercial comes off as symbolic and ironic. The Brooklyn Nets aren’t living up to the standards a new coach and expensive new arena is expecting to bring. But like any player with a championship background, he’s shown to have a solution to his problem.

The television spot opens with a pre-season segment from First Take with Skip Bayless giving his typical audacious opinion on how KG is “over-the-hill.” Unfortunately for Brooklyn Nets fans, Skip has been on the money with his prediction as the 18-season vet is averaging barely over six points-per-game and the Nets record is just a lousy 3-10.

Still the season is far from over and KG has never shown himself to be a quitter with or without a solid squad to back his talents. It takes a certain mental toughness to tune out critics on and off the court and that’s where Beats by Dre’s new Beats Studio Wireless headphones come in.

Equipped with Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology (ANC), bluetooth and a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts 12 hours, the new product like from Beats also gives users the flexibility to be on the go without the hassle of a cord. The good folks in the marketing department have unleashed an uncensored commercial spot to simulate the animosity and vulgarities Garnett faces when his team is on a slump. Adding to the filmography is acclaimed director, Paul Hunter and Aloe Blacc who lends his single, “The Man” to the clip.

The new studio wireless ‘phones will be available for holiday gift bags nationwide this December. You can pre-order and purchase them at www.beatsbydre.com.

