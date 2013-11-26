Kanye West Visits Hot 97 With Kim Kardashian, Confirms Adidas Deal [VIDEO]

The exhaustive Kanye West media run continues. Yeezy visited Hot 97 for an interview with Angie Martinez and his fiancee, Kim Kardashian, tagged along. During the interview he also confirmed his rumored new deal with adidas.

Yeezy, who was rocking a Been Trill shirt, fielded questions from Martinez, including how fatherhood has changed him. “I realize that in order to protect my daughter, with the amount of influence that we have, the amount of paparazzi that we have, that I gotta turn up,” said West. “I gotta get my money up to another level. Cuz it ain’t on Jay Z level, it ain’t on Diddy level, yet.”

As for Nike, West said he told the brand he’s a “performance artist” when he said it balked at paying him royalties for designing the Air Yeezy sneakers. Oh, and you can thank North West for his deal with adidas. “The old me without a daughter might have taken the Nike deal because I just love Nike so much, blah blah blah. But the new me, with a daughter, takes the adidas deal because I have royalties and I have to provide for my family.”

Watch Kimye discuss parenthood below and Yeezy provide details about his adidas deal, and explain his plan to be the Tupac of fashion, on the flip.

