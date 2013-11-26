Eminem’s Childhood Home From Album Covers Demolished

Fans, take a look at your copies of Eminem‘s The Marshall Mathers LP and The Marshall Mathers LP 2 and notice the difference in his childhood home’s appearance. Apparently, the boarded up property seen on the latter signaled an end of days for the space, because the house was demolished by the state of Michigan Wednesday, November 20.

Located at 19946 Dresden on Detroit’s eastside, Em’s old bungalow-style home was on a street with more than 70 vacancies and was also damaged in a fire earlier this month according to MLive.

The blaze left the house “structurally unsafe,” as described in a press statement by Land Bank, the state agency that owned it. “The condition of the property post-fire presents a safety hazard that the Land Bank is responsible for removing,” said Michigan Land Bank director Kim Homan. “The goal is to demolish and clean up the site, so neighborhood safety and order can be restored.”

Of the 120 bids received for the home prior to its demolition, Eminem was nowhere to be found. However, Dennis Dennehy, the MC’s publicist, sent an email to MLive stating that there likely “won’t be a comment” from his client on anything regarding the home.

Some bids came from avid Eminem fans, one of whom wanted to turn the house into a museum. See photos showing the demolition of Eminem’s childhood home on the following pages.

Photo: Tanya Moutzalias | MLive.com

