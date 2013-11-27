Eminem – “Rap God” [VIDEO]

Eminem channels his inner Max Headroom for the video for “Rap God” off of his Marshall Mathers LP 2 album.

Em also takes it back to the 90s and dons a hoodie and backpack as runs threw a variety of flows to lyrically thump his chest as one of the best that ever did it over the DVLP and Filthy produced track. “Why be a kind when you can be a God?,” asks Slim Shady. Have the Illuminati rumors started yet or nah?

The Marshall Mather LP 2 is in stores right now, and is already platinum. Watch the video for “Rap God” below.

