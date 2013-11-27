Kanye West Channels His Inner Music Nerd On Juan Epstein [VIDEO]

We’ve seen more than enough passionate theatrics from Kanye West in the past few days, which makes his Juan Epstein sit down a nice change of pace. Unlike others, hosts Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg managed to keep their conversation with West strictly about the music.

To make it plain and simple, this one is for the Hip-Hop nerds. Using West’s first producer stories as a starting point, Rosenberg asked if he was more like Pete Rock or DJ Premier. “I think I was more Pete Rock, but I love Premo also and of couse the RZA, and all those people I reached out to when I did My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” West replied.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder also had an interesting story about meeting Michael Jackson. “I met him over Lyor Cohen’s house, and I just vibed out with him,” West recalled. “I think Michael who put that battery in my back to do 808s [And Heartbreaks]. I played ‘Good Life,’ and he was like, ‘Who’s that singing right there? I like that voice.’ It was my voice. He gassed me up.”

Hear more in the footage below. The full Kanye West interview releases next week.

Photo: YouTube