Asher Roth Reacts To Eminem MMLP2 Diss [VIDEO]

Eminem, an MC with a storied history of directing lyrical jabs at those who cross him, surprised fans when he dissed Asher Roth on The Marshall Mathers LP 2 track “A**hole.” Hot 97’s Juan Epstein duo, Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg, had a chance to speak with Roth on the matter.

The former XXL Freshman was surprised that Em mentioned him in a rhyme. The Detroit rapper took Roth’s rhymes on his 2009 cut “As I Am” some type of way, but Roth ensured that his bars weren’t a diss.

“Man it was just like when things were coming out, everybody was like ‘Oh, Em, Asher, Em, Asher, Em, Asher,'” said Roth speaking on people comparing him Eminem. “So for me, I just wanted to talk about how I was my own person. That’s really all it was.”

But Slim Shady clearly didn’t take it that way. “Quit actin’ salty, I was countin’ on you to count me out/ Ask Asher Roth when he round-a-bout dissed me to shout me out/ Thought I was history/ But goddamn, honkey, that compliment’s like backhanding a donkey,” rapped Em on the track.

Roth, however, wasn’t offended and chalked it up to “Em being Em.” Hear him speak more about the faux beef below.

Photo: YouTube