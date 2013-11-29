Gucci Mane – “Mention Me” (Prod. By Mike WiLL Made It) [LISTEN]

Through all the, um, interesting things Gucci Mane did this year, he ensured that his music remained consistent. That said, he returns with a new cut called “Mention Me” that will appear on his upcoming The State Vs. Radric Davis 2 album.

Because of the title, one may assume that the record would be a triumphant, beat the odds sort of song, but remember, this is Gucci we’re talking about. His aspirations aren’t to get mentioned alongside the greats, but rather to retain his street credibility. “Mention me, mention, mention, mention me/ How you mention hustling, you ain’t mention me?,” raps Big Guwop on the chorus.

Mike WiLL Made It produced that track.

The State Vs. Radric Davis 2 releases on Christmas Day. Until then, get your fill of Gucci Mane’s new music via “Mention Me” below.

Photo: Power 105.1