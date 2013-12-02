Kanye West Featured Throughout Keeping Up With The Kardashians Trailer [VIDEO]

So that’s why Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were so mad that a YouTube co-founder leaked footage of their over the top engagement. Yeezy is featured throughout the trailer for the ninth season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians while Lamar Odom should get ready to be the fall guy.

There are plenty of things going on in the trailer, but here are five we actually care about:

First off, we find it fascinating that this show is in its ninth season.

Second, fans of Yeezy’s music should have no fear since footage in the trailer includes a tour of the Bel Air home he is renovating, along with a reveal that it will include a recording studio.

Third, the trailer ends with footage of West getting on bended knee to ask for Kardashian’s hand in marriage.

Fourth, it looks like Lamar Odom is going to get tossed all the way underneath the Bolt/Peter Pan/Greyhound bus.

Fifh, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is really about to start its ninth season?

Watch the trailer below. You care.

—

Photo: YouTube