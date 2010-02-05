Diddy, Pharrell And Queen Latifah Host BET’s “S.O.S.” Telethon Tonight

The stars are aligning once again for a telethon to raise money for Haiti relief efforts.

As previously reported BET will broadcast their “SOS Saving Ourselves-Help For Haiti” telethon tonight, bringing together acts from around the country.

Hosting the telethon at Miami’s American Airlines Aren are three powerhouses in Hip-Hop, Diddy, Pharrell and Queen Latifah.

The hosts will be joined by several of their musical counterparts who’ll take the stage including Drake, Justin Bieber, Ludacris, Robin Thicke, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Nas, Akon, Ptbull, Monica, India.Arie, Kirk Franklin, Common, David Banner, Missy Elliot, The-Dream and T-Pain.

Nas and Damian Marley will also give their first performance together via their Distant Relatives collaboration.

The telethon airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET /5:00 p.m. on BET and Centric, as well as MTV Networks’ MTV and VH1.

It will also be streamed live on http://www.bet.com for desktop and mobile viewers.

Proceeds from the broadcast will go directly to Yele Haiti, CARE, Project Medishare and Children’s Safe Drinking Water.