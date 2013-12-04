Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Plan To Marry At Palace of Versailles

You just know Kanye West is going to go all out for his wedding when’s already said that he is planning it and mentioned fighter jet. It seems that the location for the nuptials of Yeezy and Kim Kardashian will be the Palace of Versailles. For those of you that didn’t pay attention in class; yes, that’s in France.

Fit for a queen! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning their very own royal wedding of sorts. The famously over-the-top couple have set their sights on France’s famed Palace of Versailles for their much-anticipated nuptials, the new issue of Us Weekly reveals. “Kanye has never been married and wants a big [wedding],” a source tells Us of the “Bound 2” rapper, 36, who has a 6-month-old daughter, North, with his fiancee. Adds another insider: “They are not working with a budget.”

Keep in mind that Kardashian’s wedding to Kris Humphries cost an estimated $10 million. So don’t expect Yeezy to slouch on the extravagance.

Us Weekly also reports that Sharon Sacks has been hired to be the wedding planner. Working with Yeezy on organizing his wedding day? That check better be significant.

