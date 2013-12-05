A Genius Leaves The Hood, The Unauthorized Story Of Jay Z Trailer

Jay Z is transcending his Hip-Hop roots off the strength of lyrical talents and business acumen. But who did he leave behind? And was he right to do so? Those are just a couple of the questions asked and answered in the new Moguldom Films documentary A Genius Leaves The Hood, The Unauthorized Story Of Jay Z.

Some of the experts providing insight into Jay Z, Roc-a-fella and more include Brooklyn MC the Jaz, Kim Osorio (The Source), Bobitto Garcia, “Hawaii” Mike Salman (LTD), and more.

The doc drops in early 2014. Check out the first official trailer for A Genius Leaves The Hood, The Unauthorized Story Of Jay Z below.

Photo: Moguldom Films, Def Jam