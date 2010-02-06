Immigration Blocks Shyne From Entering The U.K. [Audio]

Shyne Po can’t get a break. After riding for Diddy, doing damn near a ten year bid, and coming home only to be exported to his native Belize, the one-time Bad Boy lieutenant has now been denied entry into the U.K.

According to reports, Shyne was headed to London via Cancun, Mexico since he can’t enter the U.S. but was denied because of his travel paperwork.

Shyne and an entourage were headed to the United Kingdom to record tracks for his upcoming return project.

He also was featured this week on a leaked track from DJ Khaled’s Victory album. Shyne can be heard rocking alongside Akon and Movado on “All My Life.”

“All My Life”

As previously reported, Shyne recently completed over eight years in October following a 1999 shooting in Club New York. Shyne was convicted of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment in 2001 in relation to the shooting, which left a woman with facial injuries. Shyne was reportedly defending his boss who was being disrespected and had money thrown in his face. Shyne claimed he feared for his and Combs’ life, which sparked the shootout.

Diddy’s former girlfriend was also at the club with them at the time as the two fled together. Diddy was also charged with felony gun possession but walked and was perceived by many that he left Shyne holding the bag and the time while he scatted away free.

Since the passing of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, immigrants are being heavily deported if convicted of violent crimes. Shyne who grew up in New York but was still a Belize citizen was thrown out of the U.S. following his release.