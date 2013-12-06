Diddy Gets Mistaken For Yeezy At Art Basel

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West are both thoroughly accomplished Hip-Hop artists and business men. They also happen to be brown-skinned Black men, which apparently caused confusion for one notable art dealer who confused Diddy for Yeezy at Art Basel in Miami.

The worlds of art, music and culture intersect at Art Basel in Miami, but sometimes the synthesis isn’t quite so smooth. Art dealer and collector Jeffrey Deitch bumped into Sean “Diddy” Combs at the booths and mistook him for Kanye West. Witnesses said Deitch, the former director of the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, had an awkward moment when he walked up to Diddy at the Art Basel hub, the Miami Beach Convention Center, on Wednesday. One said, “Jeffrey said, ‘Hi, Kanye . . .,’ then immediately realized he’d made a mistake, and looked absolutely mortified. There was a moment while everybody held their breath, then Diddy burst out laughing. He took it really well.”

Deitch owned up to his mistake, by blaming it on someone else. He told the Post, “There was a big crowd gathered at the entrance to an art fair booth. I asked the dealer what the commotion was about and she said, ‘Kanye is here.’ I could only see the person from the back, and went over to say ‘Hi Kanye’. To my great embarrassment, it turned out to be P Diddy. He thought it was very funny, especially since we had spent several hours together visiting my street art show in Los Angeles.”

Yeezy was also in Miami, speaking at Surface magazine’s Design Dialogues where he told the moderator, architect Jacques Herzog, that his next album would be only eight songs in length.

