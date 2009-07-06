Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Hit With Another Lawsuit

Rapper Jay-Z continues to be bombarded with lawsuits from his 40/40 club. His most recent comes from his own lawyer, Michael DiMattia, who states that Hova has not been paying him and the legal firm that representing him on the lawsuit.

DiMattia now plans to quit as Jay’s attorney after filing a federal lawsuit over an unknown, but unpaid invoice.

Federal Court Judge Loretta Preska was presented a letter from DiMattia which stated that the firm is trying to withdraw as their requests have been ignored as it related to payment being received.

DiMattia has been working with Jay-Z since July 2008 and has been the representative for Hov in a continuing lawsuit that was filed by 40/40 Club employees. They have made claims that their wages are below minimum wage along with not being given extra for overtime hours. Some have also claimed that they have only received compensation from tips that are made.

After reviewing the earning reports of numerous employees, she also ruled that the club owners were violating the labor laws of New York.

The count has reached 400 as it relates to the amount of employees that have the ability to collect funds if the defense for the 40/40 Club should lose the case.

Many such as Rex Burch, who is representing workers of the 40/40 Club feel as though the amounts owed should only be chump change for such a mogul in the music industry.

The 40/40 Club was first opened in New York on June 18, 2003 and has since expanded to areas such as Atlantic City and in the Palazzo.

This might be why Jay-Z has 99 problems, or maybe this will make it 100.