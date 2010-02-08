Game Announces Return To Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Label

“It’s funny how things come full circle.”

In light of The Game still working on his R.E.D. album, he’s making an unexpected move in the New Year.

Jayceon Taylor is going back to his roots and is officially announcing his return to Aftermath Records.

Game was previously associated with the record label founded by Dr. Dre but moved to Geffen Records in 2006 after a reported fallout between himself and the legend.

Obviously completely over the beef and ready to return home, Game made the official announcement through his Twitter page and posted a picture showing himself shirtless wearing four chains with the “A” for Aftermath emblem. Above the picture was a caption that read,

“It’s funny how things come full circle.”

No word on whether this means he’ll be reconciling with Aftermath associate and another of Dr. Dre’s mentees 50 Cent.