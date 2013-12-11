Kanye West Complains About Only Getting 2 Grammy Nominations

As sure as the sun rises, Kanye West has an issue or beef with someone or somebody. In this case it’s the Grammy Awards for daring to only nominate him for two awards for his latest album, Yeezus.

As many figured he would, Yeezy has commented on the slight. “Yeezus is the top one or two album on every single list,” told those assembled at US Airways Center for the Yeezus tour stop in Phoenix last night (December 10). “But only gets two nominations from the Grammys. What are they trying to say?”

West’s Yeezus album was nominated for Best Rap Album while the single “New Slaves” was nominated for Best Rap Song.

This is where it’s necessary to point out that over the years west has been nominated for 53 Grammy awards and has won 21 times.

At what point do you stop worrying about getting overlooked and just keep cranking out great music? That said, let’s not forget about 25 great rappers that have never even won a Grammy. Check out footage of Yeezy’s commentary below.

—

Photo: Instagram