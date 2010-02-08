Drake Announces Eco-Friendly College Tour

For college students eagerly waiting for their chance to see Young Money’s golden child they’re in luck.

Right before his commander in chief leaves for jail, Drake is announcing a 25 date college tour around the country.

His first solo tour dubbed the “Away From Home” tour will be part of the 5th Annual Campus Consciousness Tour.

The tour produced by Pretty Polly Productions and non-profit environmental organization Reverb promotes eco-friendly tours around the country.

In support of the cause Drake will be using biodiesel fuel in his tour bus and biodegradable and recycled products on his bus and backstage.

Joining Drake onstage will be another Canadian rapper, K-Os and synth-pop band Francis & The Lights.

The tour kicks off April 6 at Eastern Illnois University with stops at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as well as Penn State, Furman and New Jersey’s Bamboozle Festival.

For more information and tickets visit Prettypolly.com

The tour dates for Drake’s “Away From Home” tour are below.

4/06/2010

Charleston, IL

Eastern Illinois University

4/07/2010

Columbus, OH

Private Location

4/09/2010

State College, PA

Penn State University

4/10/2010

Boston, MA

Private Location

4/11/2010

Lock Haven, PA

Private Location

4/14/2010

East Lansing, MI

Michigan State University

4/15/2010

Rochester Hills, MI

Oakland University

4/16//2010

Morgantown, WV

West Virginia University

4/21/2010

Orlando, FL

University Central Florida

4/22/2010

Greenville, SC

Furman University

4/23/2010

TBA

4/24/2010

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

4/26/2010

Kansas City, MO

University of Missouri – Kansas City

4/27/2010

Lexington, KY

University of Kentucky

4/29/2010

Lowell, MA

University Mass Lowell

4/30/2010

Syracuse, NY

Private Location

5/01/2010

Boston, MA

Private Location

5/01/2010

East Rutherford, NJ

Bamboozle Festival

5/04/2010

Worcester, MA

Holy Cross

5/05/2010

Towson, MD

Towson University

5/06/2010

Cheney, PA

Cheyney University

5/07/2010

Ithaca, NY

Private Location

5/08/2010

Plymouth, NH

Private Location