KiD CuDi – “Satellite Flight” [LISTEN]

Fans anxiously anticipating the next KiD CuDi project are in luck. The Lonely Stoner is cooking up the SATELLITE FLIGHT: The Journey to Mother Moon EP, from which we receive a new track titled, “Satellite Flight.”

Long-time CuDi lovers will love this release due to its aesthetic alone. Keep in mind that SATELLITE FLIGHT is a continuation of Indicud‘s closer, “The Flight Of The Moon Man.”

CuDi’s description of the song goes as follows, “And the story goes, a young man will come and save the universe from the forces of evil.” That’s typical Cudder for those who know. Of course, he relies on his melodic delivery and a knack for painting visuals with words to tell this tale.

CuDi said that SATELLITE FLIGHT: The Journey to Mother Moon will release 24 hours after the release date is announced. Keep your eyes peeled for that announcement, but you can find “Satellite Flight” in the mean time below.

