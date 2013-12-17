Chris Brown’s Probation Revoked, Ordered To Stop Smoking Medical Marijuana

Chris Brown got some bad news. Yesterday (Dec. 16), the judge in the Rihanna beating case has revoked the singers probation thanks to the incident in Washington, DC. Also, the singer has been ordered to stop using medical marijuana.

Reports TMZ:

Brown was in court for a progress hearing. The judge felt the criminal complaint in D.C. is enough proof that Chris did NOT obey all laws … which he’s required to do while on probation The judge did not remand Chris into custody, because hizzoner was impressed by Chris’ progress in his anger management rehab. The judge will hold a hearing on the matter in February, and it’s possible he could sentence Chris to time in the pokey. The judge also ordered Chris NOT to use medical marijuana for the time being.

Brown’s anger management treatment may ultimately save him from jail time, but that is no guarantee. Interestingly, the judge also ordered the crooner to stop smoking medical weed to treat his psychiatric issues. Instead Brown has been put on psychotropic drugs.

We just got hold of the progress report…– filed with the court — from Chris’ anger management program. According to the document, Brown participates in a weekly boot camp and successfully completed a 12-hour ropes course “to enhance team-building skills and trust.” The clinical team says Chris has been making progress and has new psychotropic drugs that seem to be working. He’s been taken off medical marijuana. The team says his ability to “emotionally regulate himself” has markedly improved.

Check out the full report here. Brown is scheduled to complete the anger management program in February 2014.

—

Photo: Urban Ink