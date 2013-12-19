Drake Covers VIBE Magazine’s “Race Issue” [PHOTOS]

Drake looking all…menacing? That’s what we get on the latest VIBE magazine which features the “Started From The Bottom” rapper on its “Race Issue” cover.

In the cover story, Drake’s second for the mag, besides Kanye West, the memes he inspires and race, the Toronto native also talks “double standards” regarding the flack he gets for making love ballads.

“Man, how come this guy is allowed to do this? How come this guy is allowed to talk about the streets? All he did was be around it, justlike me. He didn’t live it, but he’s allowed to talk about it. How come this guy is allowed to make girl records—love records—but they’re not girl records or love records when he does it?” I just have to step back and be like, because it doesn’t matter what those guys do. Whoever that is, it just doesn’t matter. They’re not important enough to be scrutinized like that. So it’s that feeling of accepting that I’m at the top and I don’t give them enough to talk about, so they have to make shit. No one ever loves that guy that’s on top.”

Kevin Hart will also be featured on the second cover, which will be revealed later.

VIBE‘s Race Issue will be on newsstands nationwide in January. Check out the cover and images from the photo shoot in the gallery. You can also read the full cover story here.

Photos: VIBE

