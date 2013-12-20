Beyoncé Parties With Drake, J. Cole, Alexander Wang & More [PHOTOS]

To celebrate the incredible success of her self-titled fifth studio album, Beyoncé partied in style after her performance at The Barclays Center in New York City last night (December 20).



Hosted at arcade themed restaurant Dave & Buster’s, invitees were treated to a night of gaming, music, drinks and tasty treats. In attendance was Drake, J. Cole, and renowned fashion designer Alexander Wang along with Bey’s closest friends and family.

While her husband Jay Z was on the road for his Magna Carta Holy Grail tour, the party still seemed like the place to be as the “Drunk In Love” singer shared several visuals of the night via her Instagram account.

Check out photos from the Beyoncé album release party in the following pages.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »