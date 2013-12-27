Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A 1 Of 1 Birkin Bag [PHOTO]

Before becoming a husband-to-be, Kanye West was always very candid about his feelings for Kim Kardashian in words and actions. On the latter, his lavish proposal at AT&T Park in San Francisco will be a hard act to follow, but the producer/rapper put a hell of an effort into his Christmas follow-up.

It isn’t unusual for a rapper to buy his significant other a designer bag, but West upped the ante by calling in a personal favor to artist George Condo, who did all of the artwork for his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. The G.O.O.D. Music founder charged his friend with the task of hand painting a Hermes Birkin Bag, so you know it’s real.

The popular purse ranges anywhere from $7,000 to $150,000, so you can imagine how much more it took to make this dream gift become a reality.

Kardashian was pleased, as she posted a photo of her gift on Instagram, captioned “#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne #ChristmasPresentFromYeezy.”

