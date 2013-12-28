Fabolous Talks The Soul Tape 3, Kendrick Lamar, & More [VIDEO]

Not that Fabolous ever truly left, but his recent The Soul Tape 3 mixtape marked his long-awaited return to releasing full projects. The MC caught up with Fuse TV to discuss songs from the project; particularly “The Get Back,” which feels like a late response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse.

“‘The Get Back’ is taken from, you know… once you say something and you also have to live and die by your words. But now it becomes on other people to get back, so it’s almost the revenge of what you’re saying,” Fab explained.

So, not to be confused, “The Get Back” isn’t a diss towards Kendrick. It’s just Fabolous exploring the other side. “A lot of times people don’t always think of the backlash,” the Brooklyn native said.

Hear Fabolous speak more below.

