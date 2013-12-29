Drake – “Trophies” (Prod. By Hit-Boy) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

UPDATE: The CDQ official version is here.

The Internets waits for no one. Drake’s much anticipated “Trophies,” which will leave everyone asking, “Why didn’t he put this on his new album?,” has been liberated.

Hit-Boy supplies the horns and a mean bassline while Drizzy talks his ish.

“Figure it out the sh*t is simple, my stock been going up like a crescendo/A bunch of handshakes from the fakes/But ni**a I do not want to be friends, though/I told y’all motherf-ckas man this sh*t is not a love song, this a f*ck a stripper on a mink rug song,” spits Drake.

Yesterday, Drake dropped “We Made It (Remix)” featuring Soulja Boy (no worries, SB only performed ad libs), the first of the five unreleased tunes he plans to drop before 2013 comes to an end. Listen to “Trophies” below.

[Spotted at The Smoking Section]

—

Photo: Instagram