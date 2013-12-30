Drake – “Trophies” (Official Version) [LISTEN]

The moment many were anxiously awaiting is finally here, as Drake debuts the final version of “Trophies.” This tune didn’t make the final cut of Nothing Was The Same, but it became highly sought after word of it possibly featuring Rick Ross traveled around social media and previews appeared on the Internets.

Produced by Hit-Boy, this track dons a distinctive sound because of spine-tingling trumpets. Though the Bawse is nowhere to be found, Drake manages to deliver on his own.

His rhymes are more like chants than traditional raps. But this doesn’t affect the potency of lines like, “She like, ‘I heard all your n***as stay where you stay/ House so big, I haven’t seen those boys in two days/ B**ch I use a walkie talkie just to get a beverage.”

Drizzy also laid a proper chorus on the record. It pretty much sticks to the script of how he’s dedicated to his team, but does so in a braggadocios way reminiscent of his “We Made It (Freestyle).”

Hear “Trophies” below. Does it exceed expectations or could Drake have kept this in the archives? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube