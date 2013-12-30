Kanye West Vows To Stop Sh*t Talking In 2014 [VIDEO]

We’ve never known Kanye West to be a liar, but he’ll certainly have his hands full with his New Year’s Resolution. During the last show of the Yeezus tour. in Toronto, he went on a 27-minute-long rant, during which he vowed to tone down his brash statements in 2014.

“This might be the last time y’all hear me talk sh*t for a long time. Might be another, like, six months. At least. You’re just gonna have to run back the interviews and sh*t if you wanna hear some realness,” West said, referring to himself as the world’s “crazy a$$ cousin.”

Historically, the G.O.O.D. Music founder. has never been the type to hold his tongue.

Given that this one-sided conversation with the crowd lasted almost 30 minutes, you can guess that West had a lot more to say. Hear him speak more about the Grammys and more below.

[Spotted at Gawker]

Photo: YouTube