Cory Gunz – “ADD Freestyle” [VIDEO]

We will all become very familiar with All Def Digital in the coming year. But prior to then, the house that Russell Simmons, Loud Records founder film director/producer Steve Rifkind built delivers this Cory Gunz freestyle.

Coined the “ADD Freestyle,” the footage shows the Bronx MC flexing his dexterous flow and wordplay. “Smoking 20 blunts in 20 minutes/ You rocking with malicious don dada/ Don’t get your sister, b**ch, and mom shot up,” Gunz rhymes.

The YMCMB rapper has been noticeably absent as of recent because of legal issues. Hip-Hop Wired discussed this hiatus with his father Peter Gunz, who said “I figured if he cooled off and the cameras stopped coming to the courts and the newspapers stayed away, the judge may look at him as a kid that’s never been in trouble before and give him probation.”

It worked, so like All Def Digital, expect to hear more from Cory Gunz in 2014. Hear him freestyle below.

