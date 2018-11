Snoop Dogg takes it back and revisits two classics.

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5’s “The Message” and the Don Mega Ice Cube and Das Efx’s “Check Yo Self.”

Snoop Dogg feat. The Hustle Boyz – “Check Yo Self (G-Mix)”