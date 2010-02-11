Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather End Beef [Video Included]

The history of Hip Hop has come to create countless beefs, but there are rarely instances where peace treaties are created, at least peace that is meant to stay permanent.

After constant verbal sparring in 2009 and even a Kodak moment with kids, Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have finally decided to put their issues to the side and dead the beef.

Word, rappers are trying to take the higher route in 2010, who would have ever thought the day would come. Applause.

During an interview with MTV, the boss spoke on how a meeting between the two ended recently.

“Yeah, bumped into Floyd Mayweather. Most definitely. We chopped it up like G’s and after a discussion, we shook hands. So that’s squashed. “

He added that 2010 has brought about some new changes that he was willing to make .

“It’s a new year, it’s time to get new money. Y’all know what it is. I kept it 1,000.”

So, does that mean that Ross could find a way to iron out the wrinkles of his “relationship” with 50 Cent, or has that situation already reached the point of no return?