Beyoncé – “God Made You Beautiful” [LISTEN]

Beyoncé stans have probably gotten their hands on “God Made You Beautiful,” a track originally previewed in the DVD trailer for her HBO special Life Is But a Dream. Soon after, the full version leaked, but it was quickly taken down by Columbia records.

To commemorate her baby girl, Blue Ivy Carter, turning two-years-old, the Grammy winning songstress delivers a final version of the record via Jay Z’s Life+Times. Soulful chants bellow from the singer, who takes some time to thank her daughter for all that’s she’s done for her life.

“They never thought they’d see such a beautiful sight/ You took a breath and the world was right again/ Tears were shared, how we had been blessed,” Beyoncé sings over uplifting production.

Stream “God Made You Beautiful” below.

Photo: Instagram