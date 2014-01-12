Drake Announces Starting Line Up At Toronto Raptors Game

Last night was “Drake Night” at the Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets game and Drake fully participated in the festivities. The YMCMB rapper, and team’s global ambassador, took to the microphone to announce his home squad’s starting line up.

Drake handled the announcements with some flair. “A six foot guard from Villanova, they used to tell him that he looks like Chris Tucker but he doesn’t, number seven, Kyle Lowry,” he said with his Hit-Boy produced single “Trophies” playing in the background.

You get the feeling that Jay Z may have to top this. Toronto won the game 96-80.

Watch the footage below. Also, check out footage of Drake DJ’ing during halftime on the flip.

