Diddy Lacks Chill At The Golden Globes, Almost Kisses Bono [VIDEO]

Diddy was at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills last night, sporting a sharp looking tuxedo. However, the Hip-Hop mogul showed minimal chill while on stage presenting awards.

The Bad Boy Records and REVOLT TV founder clearly was nice off Ciroc as he bogarted Usher’s spot on stage while presenting the Best Original Score award. Then, when the former P. Diddy gave the award to Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros), he stuck around on stage and told the crowd how the two partied in St. Barts. That wasn’t so bad since Ebert did hit him with a “remember me?”

But, one of the most awkward moments of the night arrived when Diddy presented U2 with the award for Best Original Song (“Ordinary Love” from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom). Going in for what looked like a bro-hug, Bono backed away quickly to avoid an inadvertent man-kiss. It was either that or Bono smelled the liquor on Diddy’s breath. Probably both.

Check out GIFs of Diddy’s antics, as well as full video, on the following pages.

—

Photo: NBC

