Kanye West Attacks Teen Who Called Kim Kardashian A “Ni**er Lover” & “Stupid Slut”

Word is Kanye West assaulted an 18-year-old who called his fiancee, Kim Kardashian, a “ni**er lover” in a chiropractor’s office this afternoon (January13).
Reports TMZ:
Kanye and Kim were in Beverly Hills when they were swarmed by photogs. We’re told the 18-year-old came to Kim’s rescue and held the door of a medical building open so she could get in. As Kim walked, the guy allegedly said, “F**k these fa**ot-ass n****rs”” — referring to the paparazzi. Kim then told her it was not appropriate to use the N word. We’re told he then screamed at her, “F**k you bitch. Just trying to help you. Shut up n****r lover, stupid slut.”
Apparently that got Kim hot as fish grease … she watched the guy walked into an office. A short time later Kanye arrived and went into the office.
Sources say Kanye and Kim rushed into the waiting room of chiropractor Richard Hill and found the 18-year-old sitting there. Witnesses say Kanye punched the guy and Kim screamed, “We have it all on tape.”
Sources say the massage therapist in the office separated the 2 men. Beverly Hills cops were called and the 18-year-old said he wanted to press charges.
Looks like someone just walked into an easy lawsuit.
However, if the alleged victim did say those things, you can’t say he didn’t have it coming. No?
Photo: Instagram