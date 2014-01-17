Drake Talks SNL, Degrassi, & More With Fallon [VIDEO]

Drake is set to take the Saturday Night Live stage Saturday, January 18. But a few days before then, the rapper visited Late Night With Jimmy Fallon to discuss having pre-SNL jitters, his first time smoking weed, and more.

Drizzy, whose well noted acting experience includes Degrassi and more recent gigs like Anchorman 2, asked Fallon for advice before the live telecast.

Fallon surprised the MC with an old flick from his Degrassi audition. “That was the first audition I went on, and it was like a real pivotal day in my life,” recalled Drake, who caved into peer pressure to hang with these cool kids just prior to auditioning.

“I had this really tug-o-war moment, where I actually did something that I probably shouldn’t have done. I starts with a ‘w’ and ends with ‘eed.'” Despite this, Drake auditioned well enough to land a role on the Canadian show.

Hear Drake speak more in the footage below.

