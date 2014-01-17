CLOSE
Kanye West Sits Front Row At Givenchy Show At Paris Fashion Week [PHOTOS]

Cops shouldn’t have a hard time tracking down Yeezy to ask him about the alleged beatdown he gave a man that insulted Kim Kardashian. Kanye West dipped to Paris, and was spotted today sitting front row at Givenchy runway show

Paris Fashion Week is in full effect so you knew sticking around LA wasn’t in the cards. The “Bound 2” rapper was rocking a full length fur coat that will surely have the PETA delegation feeling a ways.

West was sitting in between Noomi Rapace, a Sweish actress, and Carine Roitfeld former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris and founder of CR Fashion Book, as he took in the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection.

