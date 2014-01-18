Juicy J – “Blow Out” [LISTEN]

Expect much more from veteran MC Juicy J in 2014. Today, he returns with a new track called “Blow Out.”

XXL premiered the cut. The Juiceman takes an OG’s approach here, as he balances his often trippy topics with lines about balling and his haters. “N***as wasn’t down when the chips was low, now they think I owe them something/ Same n***as who was talking down on me, want me to throw them something,” Juicy raps.

Lil Awree produced track, while Crazy Mike provided some co-production. Hear Juicy J’s “Blow Out” below. Give us your thoughts on the song in the comments.

[via HHNM]

Photo: Instagram