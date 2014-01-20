KiD CuDi To Release New EP In February

Remember that EP KiD CuDi promised us? Well, the wait is almost over.

Cudder took to Twitter to share that Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon will release sometime in February. “Ok my lovelies heres the deal. Sorry Ive been missin in action, but I had to make some last minute changes, edits and tweaks to the EP,” he tweeted.

CuDi didn’t divulge many details about the project, but he did mention that it “sounds glorious.” He then went on a tangent, during which he explained that there’s a common thread between all of his albums — WZRD included.

Stay tuned with Hip-Hop Wired, as we’ll have more information on Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon as it becomes readily available. Until then, read what KiD CuDi had to say on Twitter on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

