Future – “How It Was” [VIDEO]

Grand Theft Auto V sold astronomically, which means a good portion of gamers should be familiar with Future‘s “How It Was.” That had to influence the rapper’s decision to drop a visual for his in-game contribution.

Future takes a look at the man in the mirror, as he chants his verses and a memorable chorus: “Hit the block and sell drugs/ That’s exactly how it was/ Take the Sprite and take the codeine and start pourin’ me up a cup.” Other scenes show the ATLien in the studio recording and collaborating with his Freebandz clique.

As you can see, this isn’t the most conceptual clip Future’s delivered. We assume this is just a loose release to whet fans’ appetites until Honest releases.

Speaking of Future’s sophomore album, Cory Sparks of Epic Records tweeted that it dons guest appearances by André 3000, Kanye West, Pusha T, and Pharrell. There’s still no official release date for the LP.

Until more news becomes available, tune into “How It Was” below.

Photo: Trill HD