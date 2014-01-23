Jay Z Recreates Andy Warhol Pose In Front Of Andy Warhol Artwork [PHOTO]

“I’m in the hall already, on the wall already/I’m a work of art, I’m a Warhol already,” spit Jay Z on “Already Home.” The rapper/mogul took things literally, posing in front the same couch in the same pose as Andy Warhol is seen holding in a large photograph behind him at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

Longtime Roc-a-fella A&R Lenny S. snapped the pic while Hova was in town for his Magna Carter world tour on Tuesday night (January 21). It turns out the “Picasso Baby” rapper was given a private tour of the museum.

Reports WPXI:

Before the concert, the museum was closed to the public as Director Eric Shiner gave the musician and avid art collector a private tour of the galleries as well as the museum’s extensive archive space. “Art imitates life in myriad ways, so it was a huge honor for us to welcome one of the coolest Warhol collectors in the world to the Andy Warhol Museum,” said Shiner. “Andy would have loved Jay Z for his defining role in contemporary popular culture, and it was fantastic to see this icon of fame standing amidst our own iconic Warhol works.” Emily Meyer, assistant communications manager at the museum, said Jay-Z’s stay at the Warhol was relatively short; less than two hours before the star had to be on his way.

Jay Z has a well documented love of art, which some people have a problem with. But if you thought Jigga’s fascination was a new phenomenon, maybe you should go back to his first LP, Reasonable Doubt. He raps, “You draw, better be Picasso, you know the best/’Cause if this is not so, ah, God bless,” on “Friend Or Foe” from the classic album.

Check out the full flick on the flip.

Photo: Instagram/Lenny S.

