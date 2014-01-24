Ty Dolla $ign ft. Jay Rock – “Never Be The Same” [VIDEO]

It seems like Ty Dolla $ign can do no wrong these days. Last night, he followed up the release of his Beach House EP with a visual for its Jay Rock-assisted standout track, “Never Be The Same.”

Here, he lets his haters know that a change has come. Ty Dolla talks his sh*t on this one, but every so often an earnest quotable like, “Progress is the concept,” peeks through. Outside of that, this a tune that the crooner’s haters have to swallow, because certain lines are clearly disses.

“F**k them b**ch n***as that was acting b**ch n***a/ Seen me with my side hoe, and told my main b**ch n***a/ You’s a b**ch n***a,” he sings over stripped down production. But things like that are Ty Dolla’s allure.

The singer-songwriter is clearly from the school of candid R&B crooners like R. Kelly, but he’s upped the ante and added a West Coast edge. See what me mean by watching the Jerome D-directed “Never Be The Same” video below.

Photo: YouTube