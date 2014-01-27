KiD CuDi To Change Satellite Flight From EP To Album [PHOTOS]

Remember that EP KiD CuDi promised us? Well, it’s not coming out.

There is a meticulous method to the madness, however.

The accomplished rapper/actor is switching his space shuttle launch of Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon from the extended play to a full album.

Sometimes artists get into a certain groove while working in the studio and the creative juices overflow the initial plan, which calls for detour and a new oar.

CuDi expressed this very same sentiment on his Twitter posting, “Satellite Flight is an album now 🙂 thats what u get for being so patient w me. Ur gonna love it. Ur gonna love it. Ur gonna f*cking LOVE!”

It will mark his fourth album and first since 2013’s Indicud.

As if his year couldn’t get any bigger, a full album generally means a full onslaught tour to coincide and after the Cleveland KiD finishs up the rest of the promo for his Need For Speed movie, he’ll likely hit the road. He’s already slated to be at Coachella.

The exciting transition is not lost on CuDi in the slightest as he followed up the announcement with “I have an excitement deep in the bellows of my loins haha.”

