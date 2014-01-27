The Game Signs $1M Deal For Phantom Smoke Hookah Pens [PHOTOS]

Being a rapper always has its perks and little incentives. And when you’re a rapper that has no problem divulging into various vices, said incentives can be very lucrative.

The Game is cashing in big on his status as he announced on his Facebook page that he and Phantom Smoke Hookah have reached an agreement to the tune of $1 million dollars for his own limited edition pens of flavored smoke.

Dubbed “California Dream,” the e-hookah pens come in strawberry, banana or mint and each are good for up to 800 puffs.

It should come as no surprise that anybody who was lending their likeness to a product for a cool mil would be thrilled but Game expressed his excitement earlier in the month stating, “My 1st million dollar deal of 2014….. @phantomsmokehookah introduces the PLATINUM #BloodMoney signature stick for worldwide distribution soon.”

Now that distribution is here. On their official Instagram account, Phantom Smoke Hookah posted, “We’re bring luxury to your living room…give us a week,” followed by an obscene amount of exclamation points.

While Jayceon gets his record label paperwork in order, this deal should tide him over for the time being. He’s also rumored to be joining the Los Angeles sect of Love & Hip-Hop as well.

To cop some Blood Money hookah, visit Phantom Smoke’s official website and hit the flip for pics of the product.

