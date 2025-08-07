Candace Owens Says Trump Asked Her To Drop False Brigitte Macron Rumor

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Commentator Candace Owens says President Donald Trump personally called her and asked her to stop spreading false rumors about Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France.

Owens had been repeating a baseless claim that Brigitte Macron is transgender, a conspiracy theory that has been widely debunked. According to Owens, the issue came up shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House in February. She said someone important from the White House first contacted her, asking her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron. Owens felt insulted and refused.

Later, Trump himself allegedly called Owens. She said Trump told her that Macron had asked him during the visit if he knew Owens and if he could get her to stop spreading the rumor. Owens told Trump, “Respectfully, Mr. President, it’s not my fault that he married somebody with a penis,” repeating the offensive and false claim.

Trump reportedly replied that they were trying to end the war in Ukraine and that it would help if she stopped pushing that story. He added that he had “seen her up close,” suggesting there was no truth to the rumor.

Owens said she agreed to slow down on talking about it for a while but wouldn’t promise to stop completely. The story shows how a conspiracy theory promoted online made its way into international politics—and even caused a world leader to ask the U.S. president to step in. The Macrons have spoken out against the rumor before, calling it hurtful and false.