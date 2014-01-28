J. Cole Performs At VH1’s Super Bowl Blitz [VIDEO]

New York City is hosting a ton of events on the days leading up to the Super Bowl, which takes place at the Giants’ Metlife stadium in New Jersey. Last night, J. Cole brought a host of folks to Queens for VH1’s Super Bowl Blitz concert.

The Dreamville lyricist performed a set full of his fan favorite songs in front of a packed room at Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College. Cole’s live show has become more impressive over the years. Now, a live band and soulful back-up singers give songs like Born Sinner standouts “Crooked Smile,” “Land of the Snakes,” and host of his classic records a more resounding effect.

See it all in the footage from J. Cole’s VH1 show below and on the following pages.

