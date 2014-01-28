Andre 3000 Spotted At Compound In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Thanks to his low key demeanor, and the whole acting thing, André 3000 is rarely seen on the scene. But Saturday night (January 25), the OutKast rapper was spotted in Atlanta nightspot Compound.

Reportedly, 3 Stacks was extremely polite to the screaming fans and even posed for a few pics. The “Roses” rapper was rocking a bright orange beanie and overalls, which is kind of tame by his standards.

Also seen in the spot were Raheem DeVaughn, showing off his powder blue Air Jordan 3, and Farnsworth Bentley.

Fans are no doubt eager to see if the run of 40 plus OutKast shows this year will also lead to a new proper album from the Atlanta duo.

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

